Sardar Patel remembered by Chicagoans

CHICAGO: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution as a founder of modern India was remembered and glowing tributes were paid to his memory during a celebration of his birth anniversary held in Chicago at the Indian consulate office.

The event on October 31, organized at the Consulate premises, Chicago, was well attended by a cross section of Indian Americans. Indian Consul and Head of Chancery D.B.Bhati welcomed the participants and the guests. This was followed by screening of a documentary on the life and times of Sardar Patel.

The documentary depicted the crucial role Sardar Patel played during the freedom struggle of India and as to how he was instrumental in the integration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union.

Consul General Ms. Neeta Bhushan delivered the keynote address highlighting the contribution of Sardar Patel in achieving the unification of India. She said that Sardar Patel was one of Gandhiji’s closest associates, and he organized and had led several Satyagrahas during India’s struggle for freedom from British rule. He also promoted women’s empowerment. His vision was for India to be strong and united.

Among the speakers were Nirav Patel, Shreedhar Damle and Rohit Joshi. They eulogized the significant role that Sardar Patel played in unifying the country. It was also brought out that Sardar was against internationalizing the Kashmir problem. A book exhibition displaying various books written on Sardar Patel was also organized.

The event was attended by over 100 plus Chicago elites and community members.

