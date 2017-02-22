Saree tying taught at girl scouts jamboree

ST LOUIS: The India Association of St. Louis participated at the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri to represent India and offered a glimpse of its culture at the annual Girl Scout International Fair Palooza Night.

The event was held at the Berges Family Girl Scout Program Center on February 15. Girls and their chaperones celebrated Girl Scouts’ World Thinking Day by experiencing diverse culture from ten countries. The event was attended by more than 100 girls.

Mrs. Shailee Saran Varanasi (President, IASTL) coordinated a saree tying experience by Mrs. Girija Kasinadhuni to give the young girl scouts true experience of the Indian way of life. A group of young talented girls presented an energetic folk dance choreographed by Mrs. Tania Paul. The saree tying experience and Indian dance were thoroughly enjoyed by the young scouts.

Members of IAS Board 2017 : Shailee Saran Varanasi (President), Krishna Rao (President elect), Sendil Rathinasabapathy (Secretary), Vijaya Lakshmi Buddhiraju (Treasurer), Meera Jain, Vijay Kumar Buddhiraju, Sharath Rao, Venkat Pulumati, and Sanjeev Rao Chintakunta.

Ashwin Patel