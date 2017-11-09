SBI issuing life certificates to Indian pensioners

FREMONT, CA: All the seven State Bank of India (California) branches in the State are authorized to issue life certificates which are required to be submitted in India for continuation of pension.

According to an SBI press release, the service can be availed at a nominal fee of $10 per certificate.

Pensioners need to be present personally at the bank with ID card and pension payment order number/bank account details. The certificates have to be mailed to India by the Pensioners themselves.

The release says, though few branches are open on Saturdays, it is advisable to visit branches on weekdays, after obtaining prior appointment.

SBIC has two branches in Bay Area at San Jose and Fremont.

India Post News Service

