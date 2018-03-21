SC asks Jaiprakash Associates Ltd to deposit Rs 200 cr by May 10

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court today asked the embattled realty firm Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) to deposit Rs 200 crore in two instalments by May 10.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the real-estate major to deposit Rs 100 crore by April 6 and the rest by May 10.

The bench, comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, also asked the firm not to send any notices for default in payment of EMIs to home buyers who have opted for refund.

The top court asked JAL to submit a project-wise chart of home buyers seeking refund so that the amount can be dispersed on pro-rata basis.

“At present we are concerned with the refund and will take later the issue raised by home buyers who want delivery of flats,” the top court said.

Meanwhile, JAL informed the apex court that only eight per cent of 31,000 home buyers have opted for refund and the rest want possession of flats.

The firm also told the court that it has received/sought occupation certificate with regard to 13,500 flats so far in 2017-18.

The firm had on January 25 deposited Rs 125 crore in the Supreme Court after being directed to do so to safeguard the interests of home buyers.

The top court had on January 10 directed JAL, the holding firm of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), to provide details of its housing projects in the country, saying home buyers should either get their houses or their money back.

It had refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea of the Reserve Bank of India seeking its nod to initiate insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against JAL, saying it would be dealt with at a later stage.

Home buyers, including Chitra Sharma, had moved the apex court saying around 32,000 people had booked their flats and were now paying instalments.

Hundreds of home buyers have been left in the lurch after the NCLT, on August 10 last year, admitted the IDBI Bank’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the debt-ridden realty company for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan, the plea has said.

Hindu lawmaker-elect moves court over oath delay

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani court has sought reply from the Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and the provincial government on a plea filed by a Hindu lawmaker-elect over delay in his taking oath as a member of the House.

Member of the Provincial Assembly-elect Baldev Kumar, who is in jail in the murder case of Sikh lawmaker Sardar Soran Singh, had moved the Peshawar High Court against the Speaker, treasury and opposition members of the House and the provincial government over the delay in his taking oath as a member.

The division bench, comprising Justice Qaisar Rasheed and Justice Afsar Shah, yesterday asked the respondents to file their replies by April 5.

Kumar’s counsel, Mohib Jan Salarzai told the court that the KP government was deliberately using delaying tactics to prevent his client from taking oath as a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) as the five year term of the House was about to expire.

He also said, on the court’s direction, Kumar was produced in the assembly on February 26.

But he was not administered the oath as lawmakers from the opposition as well as the treasury benches raised a ruckus inside the House.

The Speaker was stopped from administering oath to Kumar in the quorum-less session as the members staged a walked out.

Justice Rasheed then told the council, if such a situation is created in the assembly and members stage a walk out, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceeding due to lack of quorum, then he cannot bring back MPAs in the house through use of stick.

Kumar had on March 1 moved the high court after he was prevented from taking oath in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for his alleged role in the murder of a Sikh legislator in 2016.

The court then on March 2 ordered the Assembly speaker to administer oath to the imprisoned Hindu lawmaker, but the treasury and opposition lawmakers joined hands to stop him from taking oath on March 3.

The members walked out from the House. As the quorum remained incomplete, Speaker Asad Qaiser prorogued the -PTI

