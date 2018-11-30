Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

SC dismisses pleas of Army men challenging lodging of FIR against members of armed forces

November 30
16:58 2018
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed pleas of over 350 Army men who had challenged the registration of FIRs against members of the armed forces for carrying out operations in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force.
The Centre supported the pleas before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit against the lodging of FIRs against members of the armed forces in AFSPA-enforced areas.

“There has to be a mechanism where hands of our soldiers are not shaken while fighting terrorism,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. To this the bench asked him as to who was stopping the Centre from coming out with a mechanism.

“Who has stopped you from coming out with a mechanism. These are issues for you to discuss and not for the court, “the bench said. PTI

