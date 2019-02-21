Something went wrong with the connection!

SC displeased over “public sparring” between BCCI’s CoA chief Rai, member Edulji

February 21
16:00 2019
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed displeasure over “pubic sparring” between Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai and its member Diana Edulji over certain issues concerning BCCI and told them not to go public over their differences.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

Earlier CoA had four members and after the resignation of historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Bikram Limaye only two members are now left in CoA.

“We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members…tell them not to go public with their differences,” the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI. PTI

