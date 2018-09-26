Something went wrong with the connection!

SC judgment on Aadhaar historic; scheme helps govt save Rs 90k cr annually: Jaitley

September 26
17:05 2018
NEW DELHI: Describing the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar as “historic”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said it has helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore every year with targeted delivery of government schemes.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra held that Aadhaar is constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phone connections and school admissions.

The Supreme Court judgment kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

“It is a historic judgment and the whole concept of unique identity number that has been accepted after judicial review is an extremely welcome decision.

“There are now 122 crore people in India who have Aadhaar cards and our estimation is that by identifying beneficiaries of government schemes and ensuring that there are no fake or duplicate or non-existent beneficiaries, we are already saving Rs 90,000 crore every year,” Jaitley said. PTI

