India Post

SC reserves order on CBI Director's plea against Centre's decision to divest him of powers

December 06
17:13 2018
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday reserved judgement on the petition moved by CBI Director Alok Verma, challenging the Centre’s decision to divest him of all powers and sending him on leave.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi concluded the arguments on behalf of Verma, Centre, Central Vigilance Commission and others who were party in the matter.

The court also heard the petition moved by NGO Common Cause which had sought court-monitored SIT probe into allegations of corruption against various CBI officials including Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Verma and Asthana have made allegations of corruption against each other. PTI

