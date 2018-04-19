Schedule a free bulky goods pickup

The City of Fremont has announced that residents of single-family homes with individual curbside service are eligible for two free on-call bulky goods pickups annually. Items collected include large appliances, microwave ovens, furniture, and electronic waste such as computers and televisions. No hazardous materials like car batteries, pesticides, and paint, or construction and demolition debris like concrete, dirt, and roofing, will be accepted. You may call republic services for details and to schedule a Bulky Goods appointment.

Fremont residents may also opt to drop off their electronic waste at two locations at no charge:

• Republic Services E-Cycling Center allows residents to bring up to eight items (computer components, portable TVs, DVD players, etc.) on each visit, up to two visits per year. Bring a photo ID and a current garbage or utility bill as proof of residency.

• The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off facility inside the Fremont Recycling and Transfer Station is the public disposal site for electronics and other materials. Residents can bring up to 125 pounds of electronic waste per visit.

