Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Schedule a free bulky goods pickup

April 19
10:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The City of Fremont has announced that residents of single-family homes with individual curbside service are eligible for two free on-call bulky goods pickups annually. Items collected include large appliances, microwave ovens, furniture, and electronic waste such as computers and televisions. No hazardous materials like car batteries, pesticides, and paint, or construction and demolition debris like concrete, dirt, and roofing, will be accepted. You may call republic services for details and to schedule a Bulky Goods appointment.

Fremont residents may also opt to drop off their electronic waste at two locations at no charge:
• Republic Services E-Cycling Center allows residents to bring up to eight items (computer components, portable TVs, DVD players, etc.) on each visit, up to two visits per year. Bring a photo ID and a current garbage or utility bill as proof of residency.
• The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off facility inside the Fremont Recycling and Transfer Station is the public disposal site for electronics and other materials. Residents can bring up to 125 pounds of electronic waste per visit.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Schedule a free bulky goods pickup The City of Fremont has announced that residents of single-family homes with individual curbside service are eligible for two free on-call bulky goods pickups annually. Items collected include large appliances,...
  • San Jose kid with Einstein IQ 12-year-old Apoorva Panidapu from San Jose, California is a contestant on the NBC National show – Genius Junior with Neil Patrick Harris (host). Her episode airs April 22. Apoorva is...
  • Ganesh pillow removed after protest CHICAGO: The Wisconsin headquartered leading Omni channel retailer, Kohl’s Department Stores, has apologized and removed the Throw Pillow carrying image of Hindu deity Ganesh within 17 hours of protest.“Ganesh Throw...
  • Hindu prayer in Springfield by Jani SPRINGFIELD: Nimish Jani on behalf of the BAPS Shree Swaminarayan Mandir on Monday April 9 offered invocation at the State Capital in Springfield. In his opening remarks, he observed that...
  • Yoga in schools urged to manage stress NEW ORLEANS, LA: Yoga/mindfulness activities may facilitate stress management among elementary school students and may be added as a complement to social and emotional learning activities, according to a Tulane...
  • Modi meets Theresa May for bilateral talks on immigration, counter-terrorism LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived at 10 Downing Street for a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May during which the two leaders are expected to discuss...
  • Nordic countries back India’s bid for UNSC permanent membership STOCKHOLM: Nordic countries have backed India’s bid for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council, terming New Delhi as a “strong candidate” for the world body’s...
  • China moots India-Nepal-China economic corridor through Himalayas BEIJING: China today proposed an India-Nepal-China economic corridor with multi-dimensional connectivity through the Himalayas as it seeks to expand its influence over the new Nepalese government headed by Prime Minister...
  • US wants level-playing field for its companies in India: Official WASHINGTON: The US wants “a level playing field” for its companies in India and is working with New Delhi to address market access issues and trade barriers, a top Trump...
  • Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92 HOUSTON: Barbara Bush, the admired former first lady and a literacy activist, passed away today at the age of 92 at her home here. Her husband George Herbert Walker Bush,...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.