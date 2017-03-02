Schools reopen in Kashmir after months

SRINAGAR: Schools in Kashmir division and other areas falling under the winter zone in Jammu region reopened today after remaining closed for months.

Schools in the Valley were closed due to repeated disruptions in the academic calendar due to the unrest and the subsequent winter break.

Despite fresh rainfall, which brought down the temperatures, children dressed in their uniforms made their way to schools to resume the learning process which was severely affected by the unrest last year.

“The schools have reopened as per schedule today. We hope that the situation in the Valley remains peaceful now, so that the students’ valuable academic time is not lost again,” an official of the Education Department said.

However, the schools in some of the snow-bound areas of north Kashmir including Gurez, Machhil, Tangdhar and Keran will remain closed till March 12 in view of apprehensions of avalanches and landslides, the official said.

The schools in these areas will reopen on March 13.

While classes up to 8th standard observed winter break from December 17, last year, the winter vacation for classes from 9th to 12th standard started from December 24.

The schools in Kashmir Valley lost almost six months of the academic year due to the unrest last year which was triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in July last year.

As there was no let-off in the separatist-sponsored shut downs in the Valley, the state government announced mass promotion for all students to the next level except for 10th and 12th standard students who appeared in annual board examinations in November last year.

The results for both the classes were declared in January this year.–PTI