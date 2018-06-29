Something went wrong with the connection!

Search operation in Pulwama

June 29
16:55 2018
SRINAGAR: Security forces today launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir following information about presence of several militants in the area.

The operation was launched in Thumna village in Pulwama district after information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said security forces have managed to pin-point the location of the militants but the operation to flush out ultras has been delayed due to presence of some civilians in the house.

While one civilian woman has been rescued from the house, efforts are on to take out the remaining civilians out. PTI

 

