Security forces bust militant hideouts in central Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces today busted two hideouts of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district but no arrests were made.

Security forces launched a search operation in Najwan forests of Ganderbal following an information about presence of militant hideouts in the area, a police official said.

He said during searches, two hideouts of LeT militants were busted and a cache of explosives was recovered from there.

The recoveries included one UBGL thrower, 19 shells of UBGL, three Chinese hand grenades, one wireless set, one 51 mm mortar shell and one magazine of AK 47 rifle, the official said.

He said blankets and some eatables were also recovered from the hideouts, indicating that the militants were using these places.

However, no arrests were made in connection with the recoveries, he added.-PTI

Comments

comments