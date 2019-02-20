Something went wrong with the connection!

Seeking partnerships to make aircrafts in India: Suresh Prabhu

February 20
16:48 2019
BENGALURU: The aviation market in India has begun to “explode” and the country is looking forward to partnerships to locally manufacture aircrafts, Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday.

Wooing investors at the inaugural session of the biennial Aero India Show here, Prabhu said, “India’s aviation market is now beginning to explode…”

“So far, we have had limited airports, very limited connectivity. But now, we have added more airports, taking the number to 103,” he added.

“In the next 15 years we will add another 100 airports with an investment of 65 billion USD,” he said further.

Highlighting the ministry’s comprehensive strategy in the aviation sector, Prabhu said it has come out with ‘Vision 2040’ and to realise it, India would require 2,300 new aeroplanes.

“We look forward to partnerships to make aircrafts in India. To make that (possible), we are coming out with an action plan, vision and roadmap,” he said.

The civil aviation minister also noted that the government has come out with an air cargo policy. PTI

