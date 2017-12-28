SEF’s Sanu & Sargam show a big hit

SAN JOSE, CA: Indian cinema from the 90’s came back to life at the City National Civic in San Jose and how. Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam, hit playback singers, performed to super hit songs from movies like Dilwale Dulahaniya Le Jaayenge, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander among many others.

They sent the audience back into memory lane with numbers like Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, Pehla Nasha, Tujhe Dekha toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. The audience crooned along with the duo when they sang Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye from the movie Jurm.

This concert brought back memories from two decades ago, brought donors together while supporting a noble cause espoused by Sankara Eye Foundation. Year after year SEF is motivated by encouragement from patrons who applaud the organization, execution, and the enjoyment quotient of events. Eradicating curable blindness has been at the forefront of SEF’s hard work for the last two decades and has reaped positive results. From one hospital to nine super specialty hospitals, 8000 surgeries to more than 1.6 million free eye surgeries has been a journey of determination, miracles, blessings, and passion.

Sankara Eye Foundation has been awarded a 4-star rating consistently for years by Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of non profits. Most recent feather in the cap for the organization was the inauguration of the ninth hospital in Jaipur on December 7.

The hospital got off to a great start with a record setting patients trusting their eyes to the SEF doctors on the first two days.

SEF team prides itself on not resting on laurels but using them to work harder to inch closer to the goal of eradicating curable blindness. Three new hospitals are coming up in Mumbai, Indore, and Hyderabad with land finalized at two of the three locations.

Through ten active chapters across the United States, volunteers are bringing about a movement to change lives of more than 300,000 marginalized rural blind in India every year.

This Giving Season, you can become a part of the movement and help scale the effort. Become a Founding Donor with a donation of 1000 dollars. Each Founding Donor also gets the choice of getting their name or the name of their loved one(s) inscribed on the Wall of Founders at one of the hospitals in Mumbai, Indore, or Hyderabad.

