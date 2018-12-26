Something went wrong with the connection!

Sena takes swipe at PM for power like oxygen remarks

December 26
17:07 2018
MUMBAI:The Shiv Sena Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his power like oxygen remarks, saying those who failed to get “achhe din” are now feeling disgusted at the thought of sitting in the opposition and thieves were being “purified” to ensure the supply of oxygen.
It also said that the government’s move to snoop on computers and mobile phones was not a sign of a real democracy but its “restlessness” to stay in power.
In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamna, the Sena said today Lord Rama in Ayodhya and BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani in politics are in exile while others are reaping fruits of the “oxygen of power”.
“Sending somebody in exile forcefully is the (current) politics for power,” said the party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Modi had said on Monday that power is like oxygen for “some people” with restlessness setting in if they are out of it for even “two or five years”.
Further slamming the BJP, the Marathi daily said those who could not bring ‘achhe din’ (good days) despite being in power now fear the Opposition. They get a feeling of disgust if they have to sit in the Opposition.
“Modiji said (former prime minister) Vajpayee spent most of his life in the Opposition, yet remained contended. But some people are exactly the opposite, according to Modiji. The question that now arises is who are these people?” it asked.
“In order to ensure the oxygen supply of power, hooligans and thieves are purified. To win polls, criminals are made ‘valmiki’ (referring to the sage who wrote the epic Ramayan). In the end, power is irresistible,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, it said that for power, the alliance with Sena, based on the principle of Hindutva, was also broken in 2014 and the “cylinder of the oxygen of Hindutva” was stolen.
“Now when it is time for people to plug out the supply to this oxygen cylinder of Hindutva, statements are made (by BJP) that an alliance with Sena will happen, it said.
The Sena also slammed the government’s move to snoop on computers.
“The government’s move to snoop on computers and mobile phones is not a sign of a real democracy and freedom, but its restlessness to stay in power,” the Sena said.
The government had last week authorized 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt all data contained in any computer system and asserted that this was being done to prevent “any unauthorized use of these powers”.
The move had set off a political storm with the opposition accusing the government of trying to create a “surveillance state”. PTI

Related Articles

