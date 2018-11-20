Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Senate overrides Rauner veto on immigrant visas

Senate overrides Rauner veto on immigrant visas
November 20
12:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SPRINGFIELD: The Illinois Senate has rejected Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation designed to ensure immigrant crime victims who cooperate with police get the assistance they need to stay in the country.
The 40-12 vote to override the Republican’s veto came just a week after the end of a national election campaign in which GOP President Donald Trump made illegal immigration a key issue.
But Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, referenced what he called the “ugly black-market sex trade” that coerces girls and women from other countries into coming to the U.S. as justification for setting a 90-day deadline for police agencies to sign the paperwork necessary for immigrants to apply for visas and avoid deportation.
“It simply sets a deadline to wrap up the paperwork,” Cullerton said. “It’s needed because some local officials never did it.” He said it will “encourage victims to come out of the shadows and work with police.”
Federal law created the visas in 2000 to aid victims of sex trafficking and other serious crimes.
Rauner complained in his veto that local law enforcement agencies lack the resources to meet a hard deadline. He said it would pressure them into committing inadvertent errors or even perjury. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Rafale Controversy is harming India's defense?

  • Yes (80%, 8 Votes)
  • No (20%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 10

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • SC agrees to examine plea of women deserted by NRI husbands NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking mandatory arrest of NRIs deserting their wives and harassing them for dowry. A bench comprising Chief...
  • 2,382 Indians languishing in US jails WASHINGTON: Nearly 2,400 Indians are languishing in various American jails for illegally crossing the US border to seek asylum in the country, according to the latest figures. These detainees, a significant...
  • Canada among best countries for new immigrants Canada is one of the best places in the world for new immigrants to live and work, according to a new survey. The HSBC study ranked Canada as the fourth...
  • Dutch embassy in Pak denies its closure ISLAMABAD: The Dutch embassy in Pakistan has rejected the reports of its closure over security concerns after the Netherlands gave shelter to the lawyer of Christian woman Aasia Bibi who was...
  • DHS replacement will face same border challenges WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen never quite clicked personally as the president chafed at her explanations of complicated immigration issues and her inability to bring...
  • Senate overrides Rauner veto on immigrant visas SPRINGFIELD: The Illinois Senate has rejected Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation designed to ensure immigrant crime victims who cooperate with police get the assistance they need to stay in...
  • NE students to hold rally in New Delhi GUWAHATI: An umbrella organization of major students unions of the Northeastern states has announced that it would hold a rally in New Delhi to press for its demand for withdrawal of...
  • UK won’t use data from docs to find migrants LONDON: Britain’s National Health Service has said that it has pulled out of a contentious agreement that gave government officials access to confidential patient data to help track down people...
  • Melbourne stabbing attacker ‘inspired’ by ISIS MELBOURNE: A Somali-origin man, who set a car on fire and stabbed three people, killing one of them, before being fatally shot in the Australian city of Melbourne, did not...
  • Migrant Justice sues ICE over detainments BURLINGTON, Vt.: An advocacy group representing immigrant farm workers in Vermont and four of its members sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security  accusing...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.