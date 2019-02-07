Senator Peters launches listening tour

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: State Senator Robert Peters (D – Chicago) will spend two weeks in February touring the 13th Senate district to meet constituents and discuss their expectations for him in Springfield.

“My biggest concern as a Senator is to ensure that the communities I represent are receiving the attention they require,” Peters said. “I want to actively pursue the goals the people of this district believe to be important, and there’s no better way to do that than to come directly to the people of the 13th District.”

Peters will visit several locations over 10 days in February. All events will take place between 6 and 7 pm and are free and open to the public.

The tour will be culminating on March 1 at Lutheran School of Theology the Hyde Park neighborhood. Anyone who is unable to attend any of the above events can join Peters on March 2 at the Silver Room in the Hyde Park Neighborhood from 1 to 3 pm for an end of tour celebration.

For more information or for specific addresses to the events, please visit SenatorRobertPeters.com or call Sen. Peters district office at (773) 363 – 1996.

