Seniors celebrate India’s Republic Day

Chicago: The Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago celebrated the 68th Republic Day of India and Makarsakranti on January 21 at Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream, a north west suburb of Chicago.

More than 350 people attended the event. The program began with Ganesh Vandna followed by information about the tentative 12 months program scheduled for the year 2017 and a welcome speech by BSC Trustee and Ex. Vice President Parasotambhai Pandy. This was followed with Kalyani Patel talking about the importance of Makarsakranti. Rajendra Anjaria gave information about Republic Day of India.

The actual Republic Day celebration began with all seniors waving Indian flags and chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai, Azad Hind Jindabad”. A salute to the flags of India and America was followed by singing of Indian and American Anthems. Pandya greeted all present with best wishes for 68th Republic Day of India

Hiraji gave information about “Mansarover” tour by video presentation. BSC Trustee and executive member Parasotam Pandya gave birthday wishes to all seniors who were born in January and February. Pandya also presented flowers to birthday members. Surendra Jhingan’s 90th birthday was celebrated with cutting of cake.

The two-hour long cultural program by Chicago land local popular singers Shaila Khedkar (Voice of Lata Mageshker and Asha Bhosle), Jitendra Balsara (Voice of Mohmmad Rafi, Kishor Kumar), Atul Varma (Voice of Mohmmad Rafi), was another big draw and highlight.

They sang Rashtriya songs and Bollywood songs from 60,70 and also new Bollywood songs. That was great entertainment for all seniors and many were seen dancing. At the end of the program, Pandya specifically thanked executive members J. Oza, Kalyani Patel, Munjal Patel, Harshida Patel for their hard work in putting together this program. Later everyone enjoyed a delicious dinner.

Jayanti Oza