Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sensex hits record closing high, surges 185 points

Sensex hits record closing high, surges 185 points
April 02
16:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Rising for the fourth session in a row, the BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday added another 185 points to hit an all-time closing high of 39,056 and the NSE Nifty closed above the key 11,700-level on intense buying mainly in auto, IT and banking stocks amid hopes of RBI rate cut.

Tata Motors drove the Sensex rally for the second session in a row, surging over 8 per cent. Other top gainers were Bharti Airtel, TCS, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India — rising as much as 5 per cent.

Bucking the overall trend, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank stocks saw intense selling on account of profit-booking.

The 30-share Sensex started on a positive note at 38,988.57 and swung between a high of 39,121.69 and a low of 38,846.96. During the course, it also set its new intra-day record by touching 39,121.69. The gauge finally settled the day at 39,056.65, 184.78 points or 0.48 per cent higher.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty opened higher at 11,711.55 and rose to a record intra-day high of 11,729.35. It, however, closed at 11,713.20, up 44.05 points or 0.38 per cent.

Sectorally, realty, telecom, auto and IT emerged as prominent gainers.

On the other hand, indices of oil and gas, FMCG and basic materials were in the red.

The RBI’s rate setting panel Tuesday started its 3-day deliberations for the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20 amid expectations of a cut in key lending rate by another 25 basis points to boost economic activities.

Investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the RBI’s first bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting. Experts believe that hopes of interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank have also aided the recent rally in domestic equities.

Besides, domestic markets have a spillover effect of robust global sentiment as investors were encouraged by signs of strengthening economic indicators that showed manufacturing activities in China and the United States improving.

Asian bourses followed Wall Street gains on Tuesday amid strong indications of improving global macro-economic picture. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENTS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.