Sequel pull

February 24
05:58 2018
At a time when Priyanka Chopra was playing run-of-the-mill characters on the big screen, Aitraaz turned out to be a game changer for her. When many lead actresses shy away from playing a grey character on 70 mm, Priyanka pulled it off with elan. And 14 years after the success of Aitraaz, Ghai is ready with the script for a sequel, and is keen to rope in Priyanka as the leading lady.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ghai has been working on the script for the last two years, and it was only last month that he locked the final script.
A source told the daily, “It’s a new story with a new title. Subhash Ghai has already had a word with Priyanka Chopra and the two have discussed the film. She loves the idea of a sequel to a film which won her accolades for her performance in a negative role and is excited to feature in the second installment of the franchise.”

