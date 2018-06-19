Serious injury

Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘ Race 3’ by promoting the film in full swing. Fernandez has performed some high octane action sequences in the film and while shooting for the action thriller the 31-year-old actress suffered an eye injury. The actress has shared the news that her eye has got a permanent injury.

She shared a photo of her eye with a caption “So it’s a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!!”

Jacqueline had injured her eye while playing squash in the Abu Dhabi schedule. She was rushed to hospital. However Producer Ramesh Taurani called it a minor injury. “Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting,” he said.

Comments

comments