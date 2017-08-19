Seth Rollins’ dream match revealed

During a chit-chat session with the media, WWE star Seth Rollins revealed quite a lot about his childhood SummerSlam memories. He stated that Summerslam was a huge part of his childhood and Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior teamed up against Sgt. Slaughter and General Adnan (1991) was legendary, British Bulldog versus Bret Hart at Wmebly and the list goes on. Also, the TLC matches – The Hardys, Dudley Boys and Edge and Cristian made tons of memories. These all were great memories and this year he hopes to create his own memories.

When asked about his thoughts about the SummerSlam, he said, “SummerSlam is always huge. I look at it like it is Wrestlemania. We are going to Brooklyn, we are promoting throughout the week. And getting inside the Barclays Center will be amazing. The fans are crazy and one of the loudest and wildest building in the entire world. Lots of good memories and looking to do good. It is like mid-year Wrestlmania.”

“I think, based on the shape he was in Wrestlemania couple of years ago, Shawn Michaels definitely got one match left in him. If he ever wants to come out of retirement, he will be the guy I want to locks horns with because he was my idol,” he revealed when asked about his dream match. –News Source

