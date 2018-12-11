Setting the Pace of Global Education in the Heart of Silicon Valley

BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, a grades 5–12 private school, provides students an internationally benchmarked middle and upper school curriculum.

The school is part of the nationally ranked BASIS Curriculum Schools network (which includes six out of the top ten high schools in the country,not to mention the number one spot, according to U.S. News & World Report), and offers a time-tested liberal arts and sciences programinspired by best practices in leading education systems around world. This proves a winning formula, as BASIS Independent Silicon Valley students are consistently admittedto some of the top colleges in the world, such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

To compete in an increasingly changing and competitive world, students need to become comfortable with challenge and solving complex problems. BASIS Independent Silicon Valley sets the bar high, centered on the belief that students can do more than what is typically expected of them if they are given the right tools to rise up and recognize their potential. Studentscan start differentiated math in grade 6, take physics, biology, and chemistry three times a week in grades 6, 7, and 8, begin Advanced Placement courses by grade 9, and dive into college-level capstone courses and independent research in grade 12.

Each classroom is led by a different Subject Expert Teacher who has professional expertise or advanced degrees in their field—be it math, fine arts, economics, inorganic chemistry, and more. These educators tap into their passion for their subjects, which in turn inspires students to grow into creative problem solvers poised to tackle difficult challenges withconfidence.

As a result, BASIS Independent Silicon Valley students learn to celebrate hard work, and most importantly, feel a sense of ownership over their academic success.

