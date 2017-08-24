SF Consulate celebrates India’s Independence Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: The Consulate General of India in San Francisco Aug. 15 celebrated the 70th anniversary of India’s independence by raising the national flag at its building located on 540 Arguello Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118 and also at City Hall, Cupertino hosted by Mayor Savita Vaidhyanathan. Consul General Ambassador Venkatesan Ashok unfurled the flag, which was preceded by the playing of the Indian national anthem.

Indian Consul General Ambassador Venkatesan Ashok also hosted the Indian Independence Day celebration on August 15 at the iconic San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center. Consul General read out the President’s Address to the Nation delivered on the eve of Independence Day.

A short cultural program was held by Bay Area kids, which included singing of patriotic songs and poetry recitation. More than 200 people including prominent members of the Indian community and local dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Consul General said, “Today, the world is looking at India with admiration. Our country is seen as a responsible global citizen, a growing economy and a solution provider to various international challenges such as climate change disasters, conflicts, humanitarian crises, radicalism and terrorism.” At the initiative of Consulate office and local Indian community organizations, iconic monument City Hall, San Francisco was lit up on the occasion with the colors of the Indian flag.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 70th anniversary of the country’s independence from British colonial rule with a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. In his remarks on the 70th independence anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke eloquently of ushering in an India that was free from communalism, casteism, corruption, nepotism, poverty and terrorism. “We will create an India where the poor owns a house and has access to electricity and water. An India where the farmer sleeps in peace and grows his income two-fold by 2022. An India, where the young women get opportunities in every field.

An India, which is free of terrorism, corruption, dynasty politics, communalism and casteism. And finally, an India which is clean and healthy. Let’s move together in this path of development, he added.

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Comments

comments