Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

SG to invest Rs 250 cr on Ghaziabad project

SG to invest Rs 250 cr on Ghaziabad project
April 26
15:25 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Realty firm SG Estates will invest about Rs 250 crore over the next four years to develop a housing project at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh as the company expects property demand to rise because of road infrastructure development.

The national capital-based company will develop 800 flats in the 3.5 acre housing project at Siddharth Vihar, its director Gaurav Gupta said.

“We have all the necessary approvals to develop this project including registration with real estate regulator RERA,” Gupta said, adding that the construction work would start soon.

This will be the group’s fourteenth project in the Delhi-NCR region.

SG Estates has fixed the basic selling price (BSP) at Rs 4,200 per sq ft.

According to information placed before the RERA, the project cost is about Rs 250 crore and the same will be funded through internal accruals, sales proceeds and bank funding.

SG Estates will soon give possession to 500 units in its project ‘SG Grand’ at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. The company has applied for occupancy certificate.

The group has two other ongoing projects in the Ghaziabad region — ‘SG Oasis’ in Vasundhara and ‘SG Benefit’ in Govindpuram.

On the Ghaziabad realty market, Gupta said: “Widening of NH 24 has proved to be a major boost for Siddharth Vihar. Now, with the advent of infrastructure advancements such as metro connectivity and link road between NH 24 and NH 58, people will find Siddharth Vihar as an extension of Indirapuram in terms of connectivity and livability quotient.”

Ghaziabad property market would also benefit from Delhi-Meerut expressway, which is being developed at fast pace. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • SG to invest Rs 250 cr on Ghaziabad project NEW DELHI: Realty firm SG Estates will invest about Rs 250 crore over the next four years to develop a housing project at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh as the company...
  • Piramal sells apartments worth Rs 1500 cr in Mumbai NEW DELHI: Piramal Realty has said it has sold over 250 apartments worth Rs 1,500 crore in its housing project at South Mumbai. The company is developing the project Piramal...
  • Chicago Tribune Tower plans redevelopment CHICAGO: The owners of Chicago’s Tribune Tower have unveiled plans to build a skyscraper next to the neo-gothic building that would be the city’s second tallest. Chicago-based Golub & Co....
  • Estate known for hosting Opera parties for sale SANTA FE, N.M.: An estate known for its owners’ hosting of lavish Santa Fe Opera parties is for sale. The Albuquerque Journal reports the 11-acre Pueblo Revival estate in Santa...
  • Rent prices highest in Kodiak KODIAK, Alaska: The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation says rent prices in Kodiak are the highest in the state. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that a survey of 2017 rental prices...
  • Fear to speak Bollywood is changing its outlook in a bid to shed its patriarchal form. However, at the same time there’s also a fight to save creative freedom from unwarranted criticism and...
  • Veteran fun Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have united on the big screen after 27 years, but the former doesn’t ‘feel the gap’. Talking about his experience of working with...
  • Bharati comedian It’s indeed great news for fans of Sunil Grover. After recently making a comeback on the small screen with Dhan Dhana Dhan and coming on board Vishal Bharadwaj’s Chhuriyaan, Sunil...
  • Un-wifely Bollywood and Hollywood actress Tina Desai who has done many interesting films like Table No 21 and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, is in India and she shot for Sujoy...
  • Fresh face ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ may have released two years ago, but the cast and crew are still being appreciated for their efforts. Aahana Kumra, who started off on the small...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.