Shah Rukh, Salman’s dance at Sonam Kapoor’s reception goes viral

MUMBAI: Actor Sonam Kapoor’s reception looked like a compilation of visuals straight out of the ’90s Bollywood as contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor indulged in bromance by dancing together to their old numbers.

The who’s and who of Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, attended Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s reception last evening.

But it was the camaraderie shared by the bride’s father and his contemporaries that was the highlight of the evening and became one of the most shared moments online.

Shah Rukh came hand-in-hand with wife Gauri minutes before midnight, while Salman followed half-an-hour later with his “Race 3” co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

The two stars joined Anil on the stage and started matching steps on hits such as “Tan Tana Tan”, “Ek Do Teen” and “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”. The three stars soon pulled the newlyweds on to the stage.

Salman also channelized the singer within by taking the mic and crooning with singer Mika, and occasionally making Shah Rukh join him.

In one of the viral moments, both Shah Rukh and Salman got down on their knees, and sang “Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai” for Anil’s wife Sunita.

In the film, “Karan Arjun”, this is the song the actors sing for their mother, played by Rakhee.

An embarrassed Sunita tried to leave the stage, but the duo did not let her until they finished the song.

The evening also saw energetic performances by Sonam’s second cousin, Arjun Kapoor and actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Other Bollywood stars, who were seen dancing, were Kareena, who happily shook a leg to husband Saif Ali Khan’s song, “Ole Ole”, Swara Bhaskar and Karan Johar, who gave a solo performance on songs from his and Sonam’s films such as “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, “Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye” and “Shava Shava”.

A group of family and friends grooved to Sonam’s hit song “Gal Mithhi Mithhi Bol” in a synchronized fashion.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on Tuesday afternoon in a Sikh ceremony. PTI

Comments

comments