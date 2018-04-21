Something went wrong with the connection!

Shahid, Mira expecting second child

April 21
12:58 2018
MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have announced that they are set to welcome their second child together.

Shahid and Mira took to their Instagram to break the news with a cute post.

In the post, their daughter Misha is seen posing beside an adorable graffiti of balloons announcing that she will now become a “big sister”.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. The couple welcomed Misha, their first child, on August 26, 2016.

The news comes after several media reports saying Mira is pregnant with the couple’s second baby. PTI

