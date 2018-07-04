Something went wrong with the connection!

‘Shamshera’ to release on July 31, 2020

July 04
16:21 2018
Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor-starrer, “Shamshera”, will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.
The action entertainer will be directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films “Shamshera”, also starring Sanjay Dutt as antagonist, is set to go on the floors by the end of this year, according to the production house. The project marks Ranbir’s return to YRF after a gap of nine years.
His last project with the banner was “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year”. This will be Vaani’s third film with the production house, after her debut “Shuddh Desi Romance” (2013) and “Befikre” (2016). The shooting of the film will wrap by mid 2019. PTI

