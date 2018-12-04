She 3D-printed her entire wedding

When MIT’s Erin Winick was planning her wedding she knew the traditional route was not for her. Instead, it was time to fire up the 3D printer! Here she tells all about it.

“The chance to combine my passion for manufacturing with a huge life milestone was too tempting to pass up. For me, that meant infusing 3D printing into the day everywhere I could.

“I printed my headband, the bouquets for me and my bridesmaids, all the table numbers, the cake topper, the floral cake decorations, and the flower girl’s necklace. All this was carried out on my two desktop printers, Mini and Flash (yes, I have named my printers).

“The project that took the largest amount of time was the bouquets. I printed all the approximately 200 flowers individually on my machines with blue and glow-in-the-dark plastic filament. In all I spent more than 100 hours, over the course of many months, pumping out flowers whenever I could after work and on weekends.

“The growing maker community is big on sharing. Many websites allow makers to publish the models of their creations for others to download, print, and remix as well. For example, I pulled the models of the tulips for the bouquets and cake decorations, and the Lego Minifig cake toppers, off Thingiverse.

“The final product was more than worth all that effort. I received compliments throughout the night on my bouquet from family members, many of whom had followed along on Instagram as it took shape. And while 3D-printing helped us save money—it was also the perfect way for us to customize our celebration to our personalities.”

Courtesy MIT

