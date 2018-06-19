Something went wrong with the connection!

She likes him

June 19
14:34 2018
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted exiting from Zoya Akhtar’s house after a party. They had reportedly headed to their respective locations together in one car. When Alia was asked about her link-up rumors with Ranbir Kapoor and whether it has affected their relationship and bond, she told a daily that she hasn’t asked Ranbir about the same yet. She added that Ranbir wouldn’t pay much heed to these rumors and there was no need to clarify or deny anything. Alia also professed that she feels very fortunate to be around him at this point in her life.

She was also all praise for Ranbir and went on to reveal how he fascinates her and his vibe and behavior makes him a really rare person. She concluded that she hasn’t seen many people like him ever since she has been alive.

