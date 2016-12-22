Sher -E-Punjab Sports Club holds meet & greet

CHICAGO: The annual meet and greet of Sher-E-Punjab Sports Club Midwest Chicago was held at Cascade Banquets in Bensenville, on Saturday December 17.

Parminder Singh Walia and Amardev Singh Bandesha coordinated the event to acknowledge the support of all the sponsors and committee members.

The president of the club Gurdev Singh Gill welcomed the guests and thanked everyone for joining the celebration despite inclement weather. Jesse Singh started off the evening with his beautiful melody “Jinne de Teri Jean …”.Amardev Singh thanked all the distinguished guests.

Other sponsors and supporters that were thanked were Balwinder Singh, Gurmit Singh Sallan, Jaswinder S. Gill, Hardeep S. Bandesha, Jinder S. Banipal, Najar S. Gill, Babbi S. Bath Baljit S. Tiwana, Kabul S. Bhullar, Parminder S. Walia, Lakhwinder S. Biharipur, Jindi S. Khangura, Amardev S.

Bandesha, Surinder S. Bhati, Amritpal S. Gill, Dharminder S. Jaswal, Harwant S. Grewal, Jaswinder S. (Jassie), Darshan S. Pamma, Rachhpal S. Khangura.

Happy Multani sang some beautiful Punjabi numbers like “Soni Lagdi” providing a beautiful mood to the occasion. He also sang “Jidi kothi daane, ode Kamle vi siyane”. DJ was provided by Rishpal Singh who made the guests dance on some very famous Bhangra songs. Parminder Singh Walia mesmerized the audience with his spectacular Bhangra moves and his wonderful sense of humor.

After acknowledging all the 2016 patrons, everyone gave best wishes to the club and its members for the next tournament with a renewed focus on making the 2017 tournament even more successful

Asian Media USA