Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sherbeti love

Sherbeti love
June 28
11:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

While fans wait with bated breath to see their rumored love blossom, Alia and Ranbir may never move in together. Talking about her marriage plans, Alia Bhatt in an interview said, “I’ve not set any deadline because it doesn’t really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let’s get married and live together but I will still work.’ So, I may get married just to live with that person. It’s also because I don’t want to be in a live-in relationship. I don’t want to live with someone until I get married. So, it may happen for that reason.”
On asking Ranbir, that he seems to fall in love a lot, does it complicate the craft ever?,” by a journalist the actor replied, “Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great. Water tastes like sherbet and you seem like you are Uma Thurman. You feel great. Who doesn’t wanna be in love?”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • Polls

    Can President's Rule Secure Jammu & Kashmir?

    • Yes (71%, 5 Votes)
    • No (29%, 2 Votes)

    Total Voters: 7

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Romance overdone Anil’s wife, Sunita Kapoor was returning from a foreign trip, and the actor took to social media to express how much he has missed his wife. Anil captioned a picture...
  • Tell-tale emojis Deepika Padukone is very impressed with Ranveer Singh and his beach pics. It’s the season of love confessions in Bollywood and Deepika is not keeping anything under wraps either. Usually...
  • Desi girl Nicked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be taking their relationship to the next level already. According to sources, Priyanka is all set to move in with Nick and our...
  • Romance missing Rumors were doing the rounds that the focus would be entirely on dance, with no romantic track between Varun and Katrina. In fact, it was being said that the lead...
  • Sanju No. 1 Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that he was not at all happy with Ranbir Kapoor’s casting initially. He was of the opinion that Ranveer Singh would do a better job of...
  • Sherbeti love While fans wait with bated breath to see their rumored love blossom, Alia and Ranbir may never move in together. Talking about her marriage plans, Alia Bhatt in an interview...
  • Munnar Breathtaking scenery amid thriving tea plantations Munnar is a haven of peace and harmony. This incredibly beautiful hill town is positioned at a height of 6000ft in the Idukki district...
  • Trail of synchronous fireflies in a Penn forest KELLETTVILLE, Pa.: Picture a moonless June evening, shortly after midnight, deep in a northwestern Pennsylvania forest. Wild sounds echo gently. Stars glow far above through the canopy of trees. Otherwise...
  • Rishikesh to host PATA adventure conference NEW DELHI: More than 300 foreign delegates are expected to participate in the PATA adventure travel conference, which will be held in Rishikesh in February 2019, a senior official said....
  • Odisha to replicate MP’s Jal Mahotsav Sambalpur, Odisha: Odisha is planning to organize an annual water festival at Hirakud dam in Sambalpur district on the lines of the immensely popular “Jal Mahotsav” in Madhya Pradesh, a...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.