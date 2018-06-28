Sherbeti love

While fans wait with bated breath to see their rumored love blossom, Alia and Ranbir may never move in together. Talking about her marriage plans, Alia Bhatt in an interview said, “I’ve not set any deadline because it doesn’t really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let’s get married and live together but I will still work.’ So, I may get married just to live with that person. It’s also because I don’t want to be in a live-in relationship. I don’t want to live with someone until I get married. So, it may happen for that reason.”

On asking Ranbir, that he seems to fall in love a lot, does it complicate the craft ever?,” by a journalist the actor replied, “Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great. Water tastes like sherbet and you seem like you are Uma Thurman. You feel great. Who doesn’t wanna be in love?”

