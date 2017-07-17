Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist comments

Shia LaBeouf was recently under the limelight for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction in Savannah. A video showed the actor making racist comments to a black police officer, saying that he would go to hell because he is a black man.

After the incident, Shia soon released an apology on Twitter, stating that he is deeply ashamed of his behaviour. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” he wrote in the apology wrote, adding, “I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”- News Source

