Shifting genres

Akshay Kumar, who worked on issue-based films such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Padman ‘, says he deliberately wants to shift between genres to avoid getting stereotyped.

“I need to keep on changing. I don’t want anyone to put an image on me. I have gone through that in early days of my career when only action image was associated with me. I wanted to do other things, but I couldn’t do it. So I always try to do different things (now),” Akshay said in a media interaction.

The national award-winning actor said his next is a war film. “It is not that I will do only this kind of film. I am doing a war film called ‘ Kesari ‘, it is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it.

