Shiv Sena warns on crackers with pictures of deities

PHAGWARA: Shiv Sena Punjab has warned vendors of crackers not to sell fireworks carrying pictures of Hindu deities.

Sena’s Senior state Vice-President Rajesh Palta and its Spokesman Vipin Sharma, while interacting with media, said that Sena activists would keep a close watch on it and if anyone was found selling such crackers then a police complaint would be lodged against him.

“Despite warnings, crackers with pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses had been sold in the past during festival season, especially Diwali, but this time we won’t let things lying down,” warned Palta and Sharma.

Asking administration to implement religiously the strict guidelines of Supreme Court regarding bursting of crackers, they said that crackers should not be allowed to be sold or burst in narrow by-lanes and crowded places of localities.

Expressing concern over piling up of explosive crackers in the stores/shops of wholesalers despite apex court’s ban over sales of deafening fireworks, both Sena leaders warned administration that in case any untoward incident occurred during Diwali festivities, then authorities alone would be responsible for it.

They mooted the idea of earmarking an open-area designated community place for bursting fireworks.

