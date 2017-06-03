Please set up your API key!

India Post

Shooting in Mississippi kills eight

June 03
08:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jackson, Mississippi: A shooting binge caused by a man from Mississippi, left eight people dead, including a sheriff’s deputy. The suspect, Cory Godbolt was arrested on Sunday, a day after the shooting rampage took place in three homes on Saturday night. One of these homes was in Bogue Chitto as a community house filled with about 500 people.

Godbolt said that he had been shot by someone inside one of the homes. He added that he went on the shooting spree because he loved his wife and children and he loves Bogue Chitto.

Apparently, the 35 year old man had visited one residence to talk about his children. However, one of the neighbors called the cops and they were soon at the spot.

“I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and my wife about me taking my children home,” Godbolt said. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do, they intervene.” he added.

Godbolt was given first-aid on the spot for a gunshot injury and then admitted to a local hospital. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.