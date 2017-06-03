Shooting in Mississippi kills eight

Jackson, Mississippi: A shooting binge caused by a man from Mississippi, left eight people dead, including a sheriff’s deputy. The suspect, Cory Godbolt was arrested on Sunday, a day after the shooting rampage took place in three homes on Saturday night. One of these homes was in Bogue Chitto as a community house filled with about 500 people.

Godbolt said that he had been shot by someone inside one of the homes. He added that he went on the shooting spree because he loved his wife and children and he loves Bogue Chitto.

Apparently, the 35 year old man had visited one residence to talk about his children. However, one of the neighbors called the cops and they were soon at the spot.

“I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and my wife about me taking my children home,” Godbolt said. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do, they intervene.” he added.

Godbolt was given first-aid on the spot for a gunshot injury and then admitted to a local hospital. –News Source

