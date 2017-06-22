Shraddha Kapoor & Farhan Akhtar to pair up for a flick

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor were involved in a rumored affair, with various statements flying around in the industry about them getting married and Shakti Kapoor being upset due to the alleged relationship of his daughter.

It all started when the duo got together for “Rock On 2” as each other’s love interest on-screen. However, the movie flopped at the box office and the two weren’t seen on the big screen since then.

However, some of the sources hint on them working together once again in a Mohit Suri movie. The filmmaker has often been seen spending time with his ‘lucky charm’, Shraddha. His recent announcement about his new project starring Farhan Akhtar has got the rumor mills going that she could be his leading lady, as Mohit and Shraddha have already given hits like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend. –News Source

