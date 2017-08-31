Shreya Ghoshal spins magic at Oracle Arena

OAKLAND, CA: The popular young Bollywood playback sensation Shreya Ghoshal recreated the magic once again at Oracle arena, Oakland, as she returned for another unforgettable evening of music. Shreya doesn’t need an introduction, from Bairi Piya in Devdas to the recently-released Hans Mat Pagle from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the singer has now clocked 15 years in the playback industry.

The singing queen returned to the Bay area, this time to headline a concert with full symphony, and proved she is among the world’s most elite entertainers. Her seemingly endless energy fueled the Oracle arena deep into the night, leaving for the estimated 8,000 of her ardent fans a musical treat.

The show was organized in Bay area by Instant Karma, Shor media, Calcaost financial corp. Shree Balaji Entertainment is the national promoter of this tour. She was accompanied by a 40-member live symphony group.

Bay area’s leading events company, Instant Karma has organized and promoted several events ranging from Bollywood parties, Fashion Shows, Live Concerts, Independent movie premiers, comedy shows, dance contests and charity events for past few years in Bay area. Their upcoming shows include Falguni Pathak Dandiya & Raas Garba Live in Bay Area on Oct 6 at Santa Clara convention center.

Speaking on the success and her journey in event management, Bhavini Joshi, CEO, Instant Karma, said “We are committed to bring quality entertainment to the Bay area audience and have delivered that in the past decade with sold out shows at some of the prestigious venues in Bay.” She took the opportunity to thank the audience, artists, national promoters, sponsors, patrons and media for their support.

Named as one of the most gifted and successful singers in the history of Indian cinema, Shreya Ghoshal dazzled on stage dressed in crimson red gown, entering to a huge round of applause, whilst enchanting the audience with a soulful rendition of her hit numbers one after the other. With a mixture of high energy infused with her soulful voice, the audience were left dancing in their seats, as they were captivated by Shreya’s charming personality and ability to connect with the audience. Accompanied by popular Indian vocalist, Kinjal Chattopadhyay, the duo performed melodious renditions of nostalgic songs.

“I’ve done so many world tours but none has come close to this one. I wanted to offer something unconventional to my fans. That’s when I decided to have a grand symphony with strings, brass, piano and a choir section along with my core band. I’ve had the opportunity to sing varied songs in all Indian languages. That has been an advantage”, said Shreya Ghoshal.

Besides performing her own chartbusters, Shreya paid rich tribute to legendary Bollywood musician stalwarts like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Madan Mohan, RD Burman, Salil Chowdhury, AR Rahman, Ilayaraja and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The four-time National Award winner and recipient of several other awards pulled together all the elements that make watching live performances so worthwhile. Ghoshal sang two songs in regional languages Bengali and Tamil respectively.

Shreya Ghoshal, who is one of the most celebrated artists of our country, has completed fifteen years in the industry. As she fondly looks back to these mesmerizing years, she is filled with gratitude and is overwhelmed with joy. “These years have been full of amazing experiences and great music,” she says, reflecting on a journey that began on the stage of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She was the first Indian singer to be waxed at Madame Tussauds, has released 16 studio albums and has 116 awards including four national awards and 15 Filmfare awards.

Yours Humanly was the charity partner of the sold-out show. It funds local, national, and international efforts to provide underprivileged children in under-served communities access to quality education.

