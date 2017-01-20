Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East seat

CHANDIGARH: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today filed his nomination from Amritsar East seat, while Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh filed from Lambi on the last day for filing of nominations for the February four Assembly polls in Punjab.

Besides the two, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann submitted his nomination from Jalalabad seat on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket.

Congress heavyweight Amarinder will take on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from his pocket borough Lambi seat. Also in fray from Lambi is former Delhi legislator and AAP leader Jarnail Singh.

Yesterday, Amarinder has filed his papers from his traditional bastion Patiala urban seat.

Sidhu, who joined Congress recently, was accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur and other Congress leaders at the time of filing of papers. A former MP, Sidhu is pitted against Amritsar BJP district chief Rajesh Kumar Honey.

Mann, also a MP from Sangrur, is fighting it out against SAD president and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad.

Congress has fielded its Young Turk and MP Ravneet Bittu, grandson of late chief minister Beant Singh from Jalalabad.

Punjab is set to witness a high-octane electoral battle from Lambi and Jalalabad Assembly seats.

Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February four.–PTI