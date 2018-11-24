Sidhu writes to Swaraj, hails Centre’s move to develop Kartarpur corridor

CHANDIGARH: Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote to Union minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday and hailed the Centre’s decision to develop the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

The Centre Thursday said it will develop and build the corridor from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Hailing the Centre, Sidhu in the letter said, “As we move down this road, and write a new chapter of faith and love for the region, I pray and hope that this enterprise will yield undeniable and implicit change and thaw in the relations, that it will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries.”

He said he was extremely grateful and indebted for the steps initiated as a Sikh devotee and as a man committed to the cause of Punjab and its people.

This has been a long standing demand of the Sikh community across the globe and a step in this direction has brought a new ray of hope among pilgrims who anxiously await to pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Sahib across the border, he said.

“A few months ago, I had met you to express my concern that the Government of India must take up this initiative by formally writing to your Pakistan counterparts as this would be a great service to the community,” he said in the letter.

These positive steps by both the nations are a great respite for the followers of guru’s timeless teachings and for the people of Punjab, he said.

“I wish that the Government of India writes formally to Pakistan on visa and other related issues for easy passage for pilgrims once the corridor is complete,” he said. PTI

