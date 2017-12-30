Sikh American float to feature ‘langar’ in California’s famed Rose Parade

WASHINGTON: A float depicting Sikh tradition of ‘langar sewa’ (community kitchen) will be a part of the upcoming Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in South California.

Formally called the ‘Tournament of Roses’, the parade is a 129-year-old American tradition that attracts up to one million visitors and is broadcast live across the US.

The float will visually transport spectators back to Punjab, the Sikh Coalition said.

Utilizing 90,959 flowers and 500 pounds of vegetables, the float will symbolize the meals that can be expected in a langar hall.

The float will also showcase beautiful brick walls, a marbled dome roof and scalloped arches to replicate those found at the Darbar Sahib.

This would be the fourth consecutive year for a Sikh float appearing at the popular Rose Parade in California.

“Growing up in California, it was always a dream to see a Sikh float in the Tournament of Roses Parade,” said Bhajneet Singh, a member of the Sikh committee responsible for the float entry for the fourth consecutive year.

“The theme of langar really speaks the values of Sikhism and the work that we are doing to help our communities every day here in California and across the world,” he said.

The Southern California Sikh community feeds an estimated thousands of people across the greater Los Angeles every month.

“From the Khalsa Food Pantry every Friday evening to the monthly barbeques and visits to Skid Row, we are constantly trying to bring langar to those most in need,” said Singh.

According to Singh, the Rose Parade will be an opportunity for millions of Americans to learn more about langar – an important aspect of Sikhism.-PTI

