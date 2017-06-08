Sikhs join Memorial Day parades in Chicagoland

CHICAGO: Sikh American community members of Chicago participated in the 147th Chicago Memorial Day Parade on May 27 with a float, flags, posters, banners and a walking unit to honor and commemorate Sikhs’ contributions in World Wars I & II.

The banners and poster displays on the float featured photos and quotations which highlight the contributions of Sikh soldiers to the success of the Allied Troops during the World Wars. This was the sixth year that the community has participated in this annual Chicago parade.

The parade began with a wreath-laying ceremony in Daley Plaza where U.S. Representative Tammy Duckworth and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel were present for the ceremony in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending or protecting our country.

Sikh soldiers who gallantly fought and sacrificed their lives for the success of the Allies in World Wars I & II In the two world wars, 83,005 Sikh soldiers died and 109,045 were wounded while fighting for the Allied forces.

The two hour long parade organized by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events stepped off at noon and proceeded south on State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street. There were nearly 150 contingents in the parade.

The Chicago Memorial Day Parade honored veterans as well as active duty personnel and drew nearly 10,000 spectators. It commemorated the incredible work our soldiers do to protect this country as well as maintain our freedom.

The Chicagoland Sikh Americans also participated in another Memorial Day Parade on May 29 in Itasca Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, coordinated by Kuldip Singh Makker. The parade started from Bryn Mawr and Catalpa streets and ended at the Itasca train station. Nearly 2000 people watched the parade. After the parade, a ceremony was held in Usher Park, where soldiers killed in world wars were remembered.

Baldev Singh of Gurnee Illinois announced the name of his uncle, Mohan Singh Gill, who was killed in World War II.

The Chicago Sikh community also participated in Memorial Day Observance Ceremonies on May 29 at Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Cemetery Site and at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg Illinois. The program included recognition of deceased military members followed by a moment of silence and musical tributes to military personnel and veterans of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Rajinder Singh Mago

