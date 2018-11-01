Sikkim honored as the ‘world’s first organic state’

Preeti Verma Lal

ROME: The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has declared Sikkim as the world’s first organic state by conferring on it the prestigious Future Policy Gold Award. Sikkim beat 51 other nominees from around the world for the award.

Nicknamed the ‘Oscar for best policies’, the award is co-organized with the FAO by The World Future Council (WFC) and IFOAM – Organics International, and recognizes “the world’s best laws and policies promoting agroecology.”

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan K Chamling received the Award from FAO’s Deputy Director Maria Helena Semedo, who commended the Himalayan state for setting an example to the world by becoming the first totally organic state. “An organic world is definitely achievable. Let us build an organic world together,” Chamling said while accepting the award at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

Presenting the award, Semeda said, “Sikkim is an outstanding example on how to successfully transform the food system and ensure respect for people and planet. Sikkim’s transition to organic farming has benefited over 66,000 family farmers, reaching beyond just organic production to include socioeconomic aspects such as consumption and market expansion, rural development and sustainable tourism with its comprehensive and inclusive approach,” she said.

The award recognizes the policies adopted by the state starting with a political commitment to support organic farming in 2003 that led to the 2010 Sikkim Organic Mission. The state’s policies and commitment led to it becoming the first 100% organic state.

Comments

comments