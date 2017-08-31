Sirsa Village Ready To Face Angry Ram Rahim Bhakts

Sirsa: The conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan led to an encore of violence in Haryana’s Panchkula and spread like a wild fire to the neighbouring villages. The bhakts of Ram Rahim attacked anything and anyone who came in their way, destroying public, as well as private property.

Over 38 people were killed during the attacks and 200 were injured. Vehicles and buildings were set ablaze and a few of them even tried to enter homes in the area.

Sirsa village was too affected by the violence as it killed 6 people in the area. Now the residents of the village have taken the matter in their own hands, with a stockpile of stones, sticks, bricks and iron rods.

“Before the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25, we had started collecting iron roads, stones, bricks and wooden sticks on rooftops to deal with violent Dera followers if they entered our village. But thankfully, they did not do so,” Santosh Soni, a villager said.

“We are fully prepared, in case we have to deal with enraged followers,” said Amit Singh, another villager. –News Source

Comments

comments