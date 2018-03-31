Sitharaman to visit Russia on Apr 3

MOSCOW: Defense Minister Niramala Sitharaman will be travelling to Russia next week to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here.

This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defense Minister. During her three-day tour, between April 3 and 5, she will participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, according to a statement from Indian Embassy here.

Sitharaman will also meet her Russian counterpart Army General Sergei Shoigu, and other senior leaders, it said.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high level exchanges between India and Russia. It will provide an opportunity to reinforce the traditional warm and friendly relations that exists between the two countries with particular reference to military technical cooperation,” the statement said.PTI

