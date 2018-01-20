Small but beautiful

Sonam Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan, says if the character is substantial, she does not mind playing a small yet important role in a movie.

Sonam says, “It is the combination of the story and my character; screen timing does not matter to me, honestly. One does not have to be in every single frame of the film to create an impact of the character. If my part is well-crafted, even with three scenes, my character can make a major impact on the story. And that’s what matters.”

Sonam says she is primarily interested in working with good directors because filmmaking is a collaborative art where working with the right team brings the best of every creative individual.

Comments

comments