So honored to be here in India for the first time: Vin Diesel

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who is in India today to promote his forthcoming film “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, says visiting the country is a childhood dream come true.

The 49-year-old actor was treated to a grand traditional welcome at the airport. He was accompanied by the film’s director D J Caruso and actress Deepika Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut with the action-thriller, which releases in India this Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Vin shared his excitement by posting a picture of himself with co-star Deepika.

“So honored to be here in India for the first time. The xXx Global tour has been great and now I and @deepikapadukone are going to share this film with her country today,” the actor wrote.

“As a child I always dreamed of visiting India… Thank you Paramount for making this dream come true. Xander.”

Vin landed in Mumbai at around 8-8.30 AM. Attired in a blue T-shirt and denims, the actor was welcomed by a group of women wearing Maharashtrian ‘nauvari sari’ at the airport.

Deepika, who donned an all-black outfit, was all smiles and posed for the cameras with Diesel and Caruso.

Taking to Twitter, Caruso also expressed his excitement over visiting India for the film’s promotions.

“The greatest welcome ever! #XXXIndiaPremiere. Wow and a blessing to go with it,” he wrote.

The team is set to interact with their fans at Phoenix Mills and attend their film’s Indian premiere there.

An after party is being planned which is expected to be attended by Bollywood celebrities.

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both “xXx” (2002) and “xXx: State of the Union” (2005).

It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.–PTI