Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sohrabuddin outcome pre-decided, acquittals not shocking: NCP

Sohrabuddin outcome pre-decided, acquittals not shocking: NCP
December 21
16:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The NCP Friday said the acquittal of all 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh and two others was “not shocking” as the outcome of the case was “pre-decided”.
The NCP also alleged that several witnesses in the case turned hostile “under pressure” and “cases were taken away from certain judges”.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the CBI, which investigated the case, should immediately appeal in a higher court.
“Acquittal of all 22 accused in the Sohrabuddin case is not shocking, because the outcome of the case was pre-decided. A situation was created and 85 witnesses turned hostile under pressure. Cases were taken away from certain judges too. CBI must now approach higher courts,” he said.

“The judgement is not surprising. There are clear indications that under pressure, a system was created and the judgement delivered,” Malik added, without naming anyone.
A special CBI court here on Friday acquitted all the 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati, citing ‘insufficient evidence’.
Special CBI Judge S J Sharma in his ruling said the court felt sorry for the families of Shaikh and Prajapati as “three lives were lost”. But the system demands that the court go solely by evidence, he added.
All the accused were out on bail during the year-long trial. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.