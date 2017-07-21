Soldiers to get piped water soon at the borders

New Delhi: The Indian Army warriors at the borders will soon be able to get piped drinking water as the Centre has initiated its work on the proposal. This ambitious project will be executed in joint collaboration with the Union home ministry and the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS).

The Border States will be implementing the plan with the assistance of their agencies. They have already been asked to furnish the plan as well as the funds required for the project.

“Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat have sent their proposals. Just Arunachal Pradesh has put forward a budget of nearly `1,000 crore for this. A separate vertical could be devised to handle this big project with a dedicated outlay as the funds required will be huge,” a Government official informed.

“We are asking states to draw up plans that piped and treated drinking water is made available to the premises of the border outpost… the main pipeline reaching the nearest anganwadi or school and a connection being given to the outpost from there. High-level reviews of the project are being carried out.” –News Source

