India Post

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer
July 04
16:20 2018
Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre Behl today revealed that she has been diagnosed with a “high grade cancer” and is currently undergoing treatment in New York. In an emotional statement, the actor said the cancer metastases which “we frankly did not see coming.” “A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she said in a statement.
Sonali, 43, said she taking this battle head on, “knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action… We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. “What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful.” Bendre, best known for her role in ’90s movies such as “Sarfarosh”, “Diljale” and “Duplicate”, is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple has a 13-year-old son Ranveer. PTI

